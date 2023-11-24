KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another edition of ‘The Show’ – an NAIA basketball showcase held in the Model City – opened play on Friday afternoon.

The Milligan men found themselves in a big hold in the first half against Shawnee State. The Bears wobbled a bit late, but held on to down the Buffs, 88-79.

Four of SSU’s starters finished in double figures, including Keith Germain, who led the way with a 24-point, ten-rebound double-double.

Follie Bogan led the Buffaloes, and all scorers, with 25 points on the day, while chipping in six rebounds, three assists and two steals. McCaskill Rivers also notched 16 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

Milligan (3-3) continues play at ‘The Show’ against Indiana-Kokomo on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.