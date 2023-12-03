WICHITA, Kan. (WJHL) – The Buffs are one win away from securing an NAIA men’s soccer national championship – a feat no team in program history has accomplished.

But, this year’s squad is used to re-writing the record books.

Milligan has gone unbeaten in its last 21 matches, dating back to the first weekend in September. The team has also wracked up a program record in win (19), goals (89) and shutouts (15).

They have also defeated three Top-10 teams in the last eight days on their run to the national title match.

First-year head coach, and former Buffs player, Paddy Sweeney, didn’t want to set the bar too high out of the gate, but this is the position he hoped the team would be in way back in the summer.

“You don’t imagine it, really,” he said Obviously you have your goals – honestly at the beginning, my goal was to win a national championship. But, I wouldn’t want to share that too much with the boys, because you have to earn the right – you know? But, for me, I always set my goals high.”

“To be honest with you, I didn’t put that pressure on the boys, but it was in my mind and I mentioned it to my wife and son – my son is here. I know it was a lofty goal, but I just thought, my goodness, why not aim high and see what happens.”

Now, the Buffs are one victory away from hoisting a trophy – after surviving a gauntlet that has taken its toll on the head man.

“I’ve coached soccer all over the world and this is the most stressed I’ve been,” Sweeney admitted. “It’s just like – four games in eight days against the best teams in the country … It’s just a roller coaster.”

Sweeney says he doesn’t know if the ride will continue, or come to an end, on Monday. But, no matter the outcome, the journey has been one to remember.

“Being here now in the final – the national championship – I just want to focus on trying to prepare the team and whatever happens happens now at this stage,” he said. “I don’t think I would be – I’m just proud to have gotten this far and I’m proud the boys have gotten this far and experienced it, you know?”

Milligan (19-2-4) will face MidAmerica Nazarene in the championship match at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. The match can be viewed on ESPN+.