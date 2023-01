MILLIGAN, Tenn. (January 19, 2023) – The Milligan University men’s basketball team used a strong second half effort to defeat Point 69-59 at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Thursday evening.

The Buffs rise to 7-12 on the season and 7-9 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) league play. Point, who entered the game in third place in the AAC standings, fall to 11-9, 11-6 AAC. The Buffs avenged a 81-69 defeat to the Skyhawks two weeks ago to split the season series.