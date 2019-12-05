Milligan Men’s Basketball: Nichols, Buffs blow past Knights

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Dec. 4, 2019) – Tyler Nichols scored his 1000th career point and the Milligan College men’s basketball team defeated Kentucky Christian University 80-58 Wednesday night inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. In the first four minutes of play Nichols accounted for three dunks to lift the Buffs up 12-4 over the Knights. Milligan continued to lead for the entire first half with Nichols having 11 points in the first half. The Buffs outshot the Knights .485 to .400. Milligan came out strong in the second half, going on an 18-2 run to start the half. The Buffs outshot KCU in all categories especially in free throws with the Buffs having a .750 free throw percentage and the Knights having a .000 free throw percentage. Nichols continued his performance with 13 points in the second half and Desean Green had a strong second half with 14 points. Overall Milligan had a .525 field goal percentage and a .667 free throw percentage. Nichols had a game high of 24 points. Green and Matt Cole also reached double digit scoring with 20 and 11 points respectively. Mike Featherston accounted for four Milligan blocks tonight and had a career high of 14 rebounds. The Buffs will compete inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse again on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. against Appalachian Athletic Conference member Bryan College. The women’s game will begin prior to that at 12 p.m. During halftime of the men’s game the 1999 Milligan men’s basketball team will be honored for their championship season.