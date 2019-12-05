Milligan Men’s Basketball: Nichols, Buffs blow past Knights

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Dec. 4, 2019) – Senior Kaely Gose went off for 28 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Milligan College women's basketball team to a 74-65 win over Kentucky Christian University Wednesday night in Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Both tallies were career highs for Gose, the former matching her career best and the latter setting a new career best. Early advantage gives Buffs enough for victory Gose scored the first basket of the game and later made a free throw which gave Milligan the lead for good just over four minutes into the game. It was part of a 23-point opening quarter as the Buffs went ahead by seven at the first break. Gose knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter which gave Milligan its largest lead at 31-20, but Kentucky Christian battled back with a 12-2 run to cut it to one late in the first half. Teams then played out a similar story in the second half as Milligan would go up by as many as 11 points before a run by KCU would cut it as close as four points. Gose scored nine points in the final frame to help Milligan thwart Kentucky Christian's final gasp. The Knights had it down to a four-point game with four minutes left before a 6-0 run put the Buffs back into a double-digit lead. Gose scored five points in the run, including an old-fashioned 3-point play that made the lead 68-59 with less than two minutes left. Statistical leaders Gose's double-double was the fourth of her Milligan career and second of this season. Halie Padgett registered a double-double of her own, the first of her career, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Wyrick scored eight while Bailey Berry and Malarie Tallent had seven apiece. Wyrick's eight points came alongside five rebounds and four assists. Tallent had three rebounds, three assists and five steals. For Kentucky Christian, Sydney Foster scored a team high of 23 points but was limited to six points in the second half. Savannah Anderson scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds. Up next Milligan returns home Saturday for an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup with No. 18 Bryan College. Game time has been moved up to 12 p.m. with the men's game to follow at 2 p.m. The Buffs will hold a reunion for the 1999 championship-winning men's and women's teams at halftime of each game.