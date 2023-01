MILLIGAN, Tenn. (January 17, 2023) – Milligan University men’s basketball put up their second-highest scoring game of the season to cruise to victory over Kentucky Christian, 90-75.

The Buffs snapped a four-game skid to move to 6-12 on the year and 6-9 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) games. The Knights fell to 4-16, 4-12 AAC.