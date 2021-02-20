Milligan men beat St. Andrews in opening round of AAC tournament

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan University men’s basketball team got the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament underway Saturday afternoon, beating St. Andrews in a narrow 83-31 win.

The opening round games were played at the higher seed’s home venue, but the rest of the tournament will be played at Meadowview Conference Resort in Kingsport. The Buffs take on Tennessee Wesleyan in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 12 p.m.

Josh Thomas came up clutch for the Buffs, getting a go-ahead bucket with under a minute left, and after the Knights tied it, Thomas took the lead again at the free throw line. He scored 10 points on the afternoon.

David Tripp couldn’t be stopped inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, notching a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Faulkenberry scored 15 points and Levontae Knox added 14.

No fans were in attendance, per Milligan University restrictions, which will also be the case at MeadowView for the entire AAC tournament.