WICHITA, Kan. (WJHL) – The Buffaloes scored a late tally, then stayed poised in penalty kicks to oust No. 8 seed Mobile from the 2023 NAIA Men’s Soccer Tournament on Monday.

Milligan and Mobile played 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, when Santiago Corral tucked a goal into the lower corner of the net to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Rams responded in under a minute with a Zacharia Hasler volley, knotting the match at 1-1.

After two hales of scoreless extra time, the match continued to penalties.

The Rams missed their first shot, while Simen Haraldstad cashed in for the Buffs. Milligan went a perfect 4-for-4 from the penalty spot, while Mobile missed twice – giving the Buffaloes a 4-2 win in penalty kicks.

Adria Alles notched eight saves for Milligan in 110 minutes of game time, while six other Buffaloes players remained on the pitch for the entire match.

Milligan (17-2-4) extends its unbeaten streak to 19 matches, as it readies for a quarterfinals matchup with Bellevue on Thursday. The match is slated for 11 a.m. ET.