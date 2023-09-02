ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite an early tally on home turf, Milligan men’s soccer suffered its second loss of the season to Tennessee Southern on Saturday afternoon, 3-1.

In the third minute, the Buffaloes’ Inaki Moreno scored on a penalty kick to put the home team in front. The goal was Moreno’s third of the season.

The Buffs kept the lead until the 36th minute, when Albert Montragull was whistled for a foul in the box. Tennessee Southern’s Carlos Galan evened the match, 1-1, with a penalty kick goal of his own.

In the 63rd minute, Milligan keeper Adria Alles was sent off with a red card for fouling on a goal-scoring opportunity. The Firebirds would take advantage of the extra player, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 76th minute.

Another red card on Montragull put the Buffaloes at an even bigger disadvantage, as the visitors put the nail in the coffin in the 88th minute.

Milligan (2-2-0) travels to WVU Tech for one final non-conference match on Thursday, September 7.