ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Buffs volleyball squad battled a formidable Bryan College Lions squad on Tuesday night, but was swept, 3-0.

Milligan (14-20, 5-2 AAC) was just five points away from taking the opening set when the visitors won seven of the final nine points to grab the first frame, 25-22.

The Lions (14-2, 8-0 AAC) would take the second set handedly, 25-15, before closing out the Lady Buffs in the final frame, 25-22.

The home squad was led by Shelby Miller’s nine kills, as Ella Maiden (8 kills) and Sarah Grace Larkey (7 kills) also contributed in the loss. Paxton Adkins led the way with 14 digs, as well.

Byran’s Gigi Ford led all players with 13 kills on the evening.

Milligan travels to face a ranked Columbia International squad on Friday at 6:30 p.m.