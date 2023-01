MILLIGAN, Tenn. (January 11, 2023) – The Milligan University men’s basketball team came up short on Tuesday evening when they squared off with Reinhardt. The Eagles walked away with a narrow victory, 79-82, as the Buffaloes comeback fell short.

Milligan drops to 5-11 overall and 5-8 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. Reinhardt improves their record to 8-9 overall and 8-6 in AAC matchups. The game featured a dozen ties and 10 lead changes over the 40 minutes of back-and-forth action.