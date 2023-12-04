WICHITA, Kan. (WJHL) – In a battle of two teams seeking their first NAIA men’s soccer national championship, MidAmerica Nazarene rallied to take down Milligan, 2-1, in the title match.

The Buffaloes scored first, albeit on an own goal, as Albert Montragull’s curling cross was flicked in by a Pioneer defender in the 25th minute. Nazarene responded with an equalizer in the 39th minute, as Diego Calderon centered a pass that was touched in by Rick Hovinga.

The score remained 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, another Pioneer pass into the box found the feet of Guilherme Galvao, who slotted home the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute.

Milligan had one final chance on net with under 15 seconds to play, but the corner kick was punched away by Nazarene keeper, Enzo Carvalho.

The Buffs were out-shot in the championship match, 13-5. Goalkeeper Adria Alles made three saves in the loss.

Milligan (19-3-4) finishes its record-breaking season as NAIA national runner-up.