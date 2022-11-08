ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Buffaloes women’s and men’s basketball teams notched tight victories inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The Lady Buffs held a comfortable 12 point advantage over the Lady Rams late in the third quarter. But, the home team went cold from the field, failing to score for almost 9 minutes of game time.

CIU rallied, going on an 18-0 scoring run to take a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Milligan battled back, however, using a Stacia Wilson free throw to tie the game, 61-61, with just two seconds remaining.

The game extended into overtime, where the Lady Buffs pulled away and held on for a 72-69 win.

Kayla Romines scored a team-high 18 points, while Kristy Galea added 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The men’s matchup followed 30 minutes later, as the Rams jumped out to an early four-point advantage. They led the Buffaloes 41-38 at the break.

However, 31 points off the Buffaloes bench led the team to victory, 86-82. A consistent stream of shooting (52.8 FG %) paced the home team to its first win of the season.

Finn McClure led Milligan with 18 points, as he chipped in four assists. Sullivan East graduate Dylan Bartley added 16 points in the win.

The Milligan men return to action at Mercer on Friday at 5:30 p.m., while the women will travel to Emory & Henry on Saturday at 4 p.m.