KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Feb. 28, 2020) – Halie Padgett scored a career-high 26 points, and the Milligan College women’s basketball team defeated Allen University 78-67 Friday at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center to advance to the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship game.

The win was Milligan’s third straight after knocking off No. 13 Bryan, the tournament’s top seed, in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The championship is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. following the men’s championship.