Milligan College Volleyball to host opening round match in NAIA championship

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Nov. 18, 2019) – The Milligan College women’s volleyball team will host Martin Methodist University on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the 2019 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round. The announcement was made via Facebook live Monday morning from the NAIA headquarters in Kansas, Missouri. The Buffaloes earned their second straight and third national championship appearance by claiming runner-up in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament. Last season, the Buffs made it to the national championship for the first time since 1996 and won its opening round match at Cornerstone University. Milligan is 24-11 overall this season and has won 13 of the last 14 matches. “We are excited for this announcement that we are hosting our opening round match of the national championship,” Head Coach Doneva Bays says. “I feel that we have a great draw and I think our matchup with Martin Methodist will be very competitive. This is an amazing feat for this team to have the opportunity to host and have home court advantage.” Martin Methodist earned a berth to the national championship opening round by winning the Southern States Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship. The Redhawks are 26-8 overall this season and will make their first appearance in the national championship.