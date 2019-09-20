Milligan College lights up softball field for first time

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Sept. 19, 2019) – Milligan College’s softball team played under the lights for the first time on their home field Thursday, Sept. 19, thanks to the generosity of some alumni. Baseball alumnus Denny (’76) and Cindy (’79) Mayes of Alcoa, Tennessee, along with other alumni and friends of the college, donated funding to install a top-of-the-line Musco Lighting System at Anglin Softball Field. The campus community joined together to dedicate the new lights on Thursday evening. “We are grateful to the Mayes family and others who made this new lighting system possible,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “The lights will allow the softball program more flexibility with scheduling practices and hosting games, which will have a tremendous impact on the team’s performance both in the classroom and on the field.” The lighting dedication included recognition of the Mayes family for their generous gift and the team’s first intra-squad game under the lights. Prior to the dedication, Milligan’s Student Government Association hosted a campus wide picnic, along with activities and games, to celebrate the event. Milligan’s softball program has a history of success. Last season, the Buffs made a postseason push that enabled the team to contend for the conference tournament championship. The team has made the NAIA National Championship Opening Round two of the last four seasons and posted 20 or more wins in 24 seasons since the program moved to fast pitch in 1989. Head Coach Wes Holly, who has been at the helm of the program for the last 31 years, is an eight-time conference coach of the year with nearly 900 wins.