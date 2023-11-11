KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Buffaloes women’s volleyball dropped a 3-1 decision to the Lions on Saturday afternoon, ending the team’s season in the conference tournament semifinals.

Second-seeded Milligan (26-7) split the first two sets with No. 3 Bryan (22-9), as the Lions won the opening frame 25-17, before the Buffs came back to grab the second set, 25-18.

Bryan closed out the final two frames – 25-19 and 25-21 to win the match.

Shelby Miller led the Buffaloes with 17 kills in defeat, while Ella Maiden chipped in 16 and six blocks.

The 26 wins for the Milligan squad were the most since the 2018 season.