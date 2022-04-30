ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buffaloes held leads in both halves of their doubleheader with No. 23 Reinhardt on Friday, but the Eagles rallied late in both to sweep Milligan in the final series of the regular season.

In Game 1, Braden Spano put the home team in front with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. But, Reinhardt scored on a sacrifice fly of their own, before mashing a sixth inning home run to take the lead, 2-1.

Logan Hullette kept Milligan alive in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single. However, Nick Sanders would end things just minutes later, in the top of the eighth, with an RBI single.

In Game 2, another Spano RBI started Milligan off on the right foot. But, the Buffs managed just four hits in the second game, leaving the door open for the visitors.

It would take until the fourth inning for the Eagles to touch home plate on a sacrifice bunt. Reinhardt would add three insurance runs to win 4-1.

The Buffaloes will be either the fourth or fifth seed in the upcoming Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament. Their first game in the tournament will be played on Wednesday, May 4 at Hunter-Wright Stadium in Kingsport.