Milligan baseball sweeps doubleheader with pair of 9-0 wins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City is starting to get busy again! After hosting the start of the high school baseball season Monday night, Milligan took over Cardinal Ballpark for a doubleheader against Bob Jones University.

The Buffs swept the non-conference opponent, winning both games by a score of 9-0. They also swept a three-game weekend series against Kentucky Christian this past weekend.

Milligan Baseball is in action this afternoon, taking on Bob Jones University in a doubleheader at TVA Credit Union Ballpark! @BuffsBB grabbed a Game 1 win, 9-0, check out highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @MilliganBuffs pic.twitter.com/ZIZ4QaWyJW — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 16, 2021

Pitcher Jack Bembry took a no-hitter into the 6th inning before a line drive from Bruins hitter Rommel Acosta fell inside the third base line for a double. The University High-alum went 6.0 innings strong to get the win, allowing just one hit and notching two strikeouts.

Milligan shortstop Will Findley hit his first homerun of the season when he blasted a 6th inning pitch over the left-centerfield wall. Greeneville-alum Braden Spano kept the scoring going in the inning by driving home Anthony Guzman on an infield single.

The Buffs improve to 16-9 (6-3 Appalachian Athletic Conference) on the season, riding a five-game winning streak after both wins. They sit in 3rd place in the conference standings behind powerhouse Tennessee Wesleyan (21-0, 9-0 AAC) and Point (13-6, 7-2 AAC).

Milligan gets ready for a weekend series against St. Andrews starting on Friday right back at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.