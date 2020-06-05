McMillen repeats as SAC Women’s Track & Field Scholar Athlete of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University distance runner Nicole McMillen has been named the 2020 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Track & Field Scholar Athlete of the Year announced league officials on Thursday.

McMillen earns this honor in back-to-back seasons and is her second SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year award this season as she was the women’s cross country winner in the fall.

The SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference’s championship sports and is selected by the league’s faculty athletic representatives committee. Winners are selected based on their achievements in academics and athletics.

The Pickering, Ontario native was honored as the 2020 SAC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year and the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year after winning three gold medals at the SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and setting four school and conference records during the 2019-20 indoor track & field season. McMillen also qualified for nationals in the mile, but did not declare for the event in order to focus on the 3,000 and 5,000 meter events.

With the NCAA II National Indoor Championship being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, McMillen was named to the UTFCCCA Division II Indoor Track & Field All-America team both in the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters. She finished sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2019 NCAA II National Outdoor Championship to earn All-America accolades.