BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High graduate and reigning Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, Michael Mays, tossed in 32 points on Wednesday night against Belmont Abbey. However, the Crusaders squeaked past the Tornado, 83-75.

The visitors shot 44.1 percent from the floor in the victory, while King was held to just 36.2 percent shooting.

While Mays was the top scorer on the floor, Belmont Abbey had five players finish with at lead eleven points. Wade Jackson led the way for the visitors with 24 points.

King (5-11, 4-6 Conference Carolinas) drops to 2-7 inside the Student Center Complex on the season. The Tornado will take the court again next on Saturday against Carolina University.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.