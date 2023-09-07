MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Addie Smith, a current setter/opposite hitter for Maryville College’s volleyball team, was named the Collegiate Conference of the South’s Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.

Smith formerly attended Providence Academy in Johnson City, where she played four seasons and was captain for three years.

As of Sept. 7, Smith has scored 14 points overall for Maryville, with 10 kills and 24 assists.

Maryville’s volleyball team plays Friday and Saturday at the Washington & Lee Invitational in Virginia.

