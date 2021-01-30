Lynchburg Women’s Basketball Outlasts Emory & Henry, 60-53

EMORY, Va. – The University of Lynchburg Women’s Basketball Team (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) earned a 60-53 win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action over Emory & Henry College (1-2, 1-1 ODAC) Friday evening.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Lynchburg 60, Emory & Henry 53

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (1-2, 1-1 ODAC); Lynchburg (2-1, 2-1 ODAC)