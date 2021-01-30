Lynchburg Women’s Basketball Outlasts Emory & Henry, 60-53

EMORY, Va. – The University of Lynchburg Women’s Basketball Team (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) earned a 60-53 win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action over Emory & Henry College (1-2, 1-1 ODAC) Friday evening.
The Basics
FINAL SCORE – Lynchburg 60, Emory & Henry 53
LOCATION – Emory, Virginia
VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center
RECORDS – Emory & Henry (1-2, 1-1 ODAC); Lynchburg (2-1, 2-1 ODAC)
How It Happened
– After E&H scored the opening basket of the game, Lynchburg scored six in a row to take a lead it would never relinquish. Up by two with 1:22 left in the opening period, the Hornets scored the last four for a 16-10 advantage.
– The Wasps trimmed the margin to 18-15 early in the second but a 6-1 run by the Hornets gave them a 26-16 lead with 4:14 to play before the intermission. The two squads traded baskets before a nearly three-minute scoring drought with Lynchburg putting up four in a row for the 32-21 halftime margin.
– Coming out of the break, Emory & Henry got within nine (36-27) at the 6:09 mark of the third period. The Hornets scored the next 10 points for its largest lead of the night, 46-27.
– Down by 19 with 10 minutes left to play, E&H scored nine in a row to force a Lynchburg timeout. The Hornets scored the next seven to go ahead, 60-45, with 3:18 to play. The Wasps scored the final eight points of the contest but the deficit was too much to overcome with the visitors taking the 60-53 victory.