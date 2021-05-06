Lynchburg Advances To ODAC softball Championship With 4-0 Win Over Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – The third-seeded University of Lynchburg Softball Team (29-16) will play for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship winning its league semifinal series with #2 Emory & Henry College (26-7). The Hornets took game three by a 4-0 score on Wednesday afternoon.

Emory & Henry will now await the announcement of the 48-team field for this year’s NCAA Division III Tournament. The Wasps are chasing one of five at-large bids which will be awarded to the top programs in the country who did not earn their conference’s automatic qualification. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com on the afternoon of Monday, May 17.