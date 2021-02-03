Lees-McRae sweeps King hoops, ‘Mister’ Jennings dances his way to win

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s basketball teams took care of business against King University on Tuesday evening. After the win, head women’s basketball coach Keith “Mister” Jennings put on a show.

Lees-McRae beat King this evening in Bristol, so Mister had to break out the dance moves😂😂 @misterjennings2 had his locker room JUMPIN after the win, you can tell the @ETSU_MBB legend has this coaching thing down! @WJHL11 @LMCBobcats pic.twitter.com/vDj9JCfuVR — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 3, 2021

Jennings showed off some dance moves in the locker room, exclusive to News Channel 11 Sports. The Lady Bobcats had lost the previous three meetings against the Lady Tornado.

The former ETSU basketball legend played from 1987-91, was named an All-American and played in the NBA. He was named the head women’s basketball coach at Lees-McRae in 2018, and still keeps his famous “Mister” nickname.

The King women fall to 4-3 (3-3 Conference Carolinas) with the 74-61 loss, while Lees-McRae jumps the Lady Tornado in the standings, improving to 5-3 (5-3 Conference Carolinas). A 20-8 lead in the first quarter fueled the Lady Bobcats the rest of the way.

Another hot start fueled the Bobcats (5-0, 5-0 Conference Carolinas) on the men’s side, jumping out to a 18-6 lead in the first few minutes and a scorching 58 point total at halftime (58-43 lead at the break). The 116-98 win handed the Tornado their 5th-straight loss (2-7, 1-6 Conference Carolinas).

Both @KingAthletics basketball teams are in action tonight, hosting Lees-McRae in Bristol. @king_wbb just wrapped up, @KingUHoops is getting ready to tip off. Highlights of both games tonight on News Channel 11 Sports! @WJHL11 @misterjennings2 @DunkMountain pic.twitter.com/lA84OTm0Bq — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 3, 2021

