BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech out-scored visiting Miami (FL) 14-0 in the fourth quarter, but the Hokies still fell short in a low-scoring affair, 20-14.

Dae’Quan Wright coughed up the football on VT’s opening drive, leading quickly to a five-yard strike from Tyler Van Dyke to Frank Ladson Jr. The Hurricanes would take a very early 7-0 lead.

The Hurricanes totaled 458 yards of offense, but the Hokies allowed just 20 points through three quarters of play.

The Virginia Tech offense awoke in the fourth quarter, as Malachi Thomas caught a 14-yard pass from Grant Wells, chopping the Miami lead to 20-7.

Grant Wells made things a one-score game with a three-yard scamper with 3:20 remaining. Miami, however, would pick up enough first downs to hold on for a victory.

The Hokies picked up just 257 total yards, led by Wells who passed for 179 and a score.

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) will look to snap its four-game skid at North Carolina State on Thursday, October 27.