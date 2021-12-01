Lady Vols remain perfect, rout Tennessee Tech, 76-48

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 11 Tennessee women’s basketball won its seventh-consecutive game to open the 2021-22 season, topping Tennessee Tech in Thompson-Bowling Arena on Wednesday night.

Alexus Dye led all scorers on the evening with 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor. Tamari Key tallied eleven points and eleven rebounds, as well. It was the junior’s fourth double-double of the season.

Tess Darby also chipped in a double-digit effort with 12 points (four 3PT).

The Lady Vols dominated on the glass, outrebounding the visitors 53-27.

Anna Jones led Tennessee Tech with 12 points, although the Lady Golden Eagles shot just 29 percent from the floor in the loss.

Tennessee (7-0) will travel to Virginia Tech next for a showdown with the Hokies. Tip time in Blacksburg on Sunday, December 5 is scheduled for 2 p.m.