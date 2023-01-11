MILLIGAN, TN (January 11, 2023) – The Milligan University women’s basketball team used seven first quarter threes to build a 13-point first quarter lead and held off Reinhardt the rest of the way for an 85-76 victory at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening.

The Buffs got the better of the first-place Eagles as Milligan rose to 13-4 with an 11-2 mark in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. Reinhardt, who entered the matchup receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 and unbeaten in conference play, fell to 15-4 and 14-1.