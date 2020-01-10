Lady Buffs beat Bears, bounce back with win

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Jan. 9, 2020) – A big fourth quarter led the Milligan College women’s basketball team to a 74-58 win over Truett McConnell University Thursday night inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Kaely Gose led all scorers with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting; Emily Kiser followed close behind with 18 points on 4-for-6 shooting off the bench. Milligan never trailed the whole way, including leading by 17 late in the fourth quarter, although Truett kept the game relatively close, keeping it within three late in the third quarter and within seven early in the fourth quarter. Buffs swing game midway through second half A couple of big plays late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter swung the momentum in Milligan’s favor, allowing the Buffs pull away with the win. After Truett trimmed Milligan’s once nine-point lead down to three with one minute left in the third quarter, Gose came up with an offensive rebound on the final play to help send Kiser to the line for a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds left. Kiser made both, and Bailey Berry followed moments later with a big 3-pointer 30 seconds into the fourth quarter to give Milligan another nine-point advantage. Truett only came within seven points of the lead the rest of the way, and after Wyrick hit a 3-pointer with eight minutes left, Milligan led by double figures the rest of the way. It was altogether a 17-6 run for Milligan beginning late in the third. By the numbers Gose was just shy of another double-double with nine rebounds while adding four blocks. Behind Gose and Kiser, Lily Griffith was next in the scoring column with 15 points. Hannah Wyrick scored seven points with three rebounds and three assists; Halie Padgett scored six points with six rebounds and three assists. For Truett, three players reached double figures, led by Aisya Davis who scored 15 points with a 7-for-11 effort from the field. Re’tavia Floyd registered the game’s only double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Up next Milligan returns home Saturday to finish its current three-game home stand with a matchup against Warren Wilson. Opening tip is set for 2 p.m.