Knoxville, TN —

Family, classmates, teachers, and coaches–all on hand today to watch the young men of Knox Central sign letters of intent as they look to advance their football and academic careers.

These bobcats have been part of a special run at central first under head coach Bryson Rosser and of course coach Craney the past two seasons

One of those was defensive end Isiah McGaha who is headed to play for

George Quarles at ETSU.

“It just felt like a great place where I could grow as a person and do great things on and off the field. Not only on the football field in the classroom, and there are a great community great coaches and it’s a great everything, it means the world to be honest there is nothing like it a once in a lifetime moment I’ll remember this forever nothing like friends and family cheering me to go to the next level.”