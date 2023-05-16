LAS VEGAS, Nev. (May 16, 2023) – Not even a three-hour lightning delay was going to slow down ETSU’s Algot Kleen (Fiskebackskil, Sweden).

After not having his score counted in Monday’s opening round, Kleen got off to a blazing start and never let his foot off the gas. Kleen, who birdied five of his first six holes in Tuesday’s second round of the Las Vegas Regional, fired an 8-under-par 64 en route to putting himself in contention individually and keeping the Buccaneers in the hunt at Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

Kleen, who fired his lowest collegiate round on Tuesday, just missed becoming the seventh Buccaneer to record a 63 and the sixth to fire a nine-under – both of which are program records. Even though Kleen missed those two records, the Buccaneer sophomore still tied the program record for a score related to par at an NCAA Regional. Kleen joined teammate Archie Davies (Carlisle, England) as the only two Buccaneers to post an eight-under at an NCAA Regional. Davies finished with an 8-under 63 in the second round of the 2021 Cle Elum Regional in Washington.

Kleen jumped 26 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for seventh at 10-under-par 134, putting him four shots off the lead. Meanwhile, as a team, the 33rd-ranked Buccaneers dropped into sixth, which is one spot below the coveted cut line. The Blue & Gold posted a 13-under 275 on Tuesday and are at 29-under-par 547 for the tournament.