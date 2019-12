JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU men's basketball team took down Cleveland State Saturday, 80-55, to improve to 11-2 on the year. The Bucs get an extended Christmas break and return to action on Dec. 29.

16 points from Tray Boyd III got the Bucs rolling offensively. He struggled to find his shot in the first half, but got to the free throw line and got going from there.