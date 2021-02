BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The King men’s and women’s basketball teams were back in action Saturday afternoon, hosting Belmont Abbey College.

The @KingAthletics women’s basketball team is back in action this afternoon, looking to bounce back from a midweek loss as they take on Belmont Abbey College. Check out highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @king_wbb @BelmontAbbey pic.twitter.com/7IanLTD974 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 6, 2021

The women’s team lost their matchup in a close finish, 58-57 the final score. Then the men’s took the court and broke a six-game losing streak with a 78-72 win over the Crusaders.

