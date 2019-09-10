King University’s Ward tabbed TSWA Player of the Week

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Julie Ward of the King University women’s volleyball team had a great opening week, landing her Tennessee Sports Writers (TSWA) Player of the Week honors.



The 2018 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year started 2019 where she left off last season, with another double-double. Ward posted 15 kills and 19 digs in the season-opener against Carson-Newman University. The double-double was the 15th of her career and first of the season.

She followed that with six kills and 16 digs against Mars Hill University before leading King with 17 kills and seven digs in a win over Lincoln Memorial University on Saturday evening. The Berthoud, Colo., native averaged 3.80 kills and 4.20 digs per set in the opening week for the Tornado.

This marks the first time in her career Ward has been selected TSWA Player of the Week. On Monday, she was recognized as Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.