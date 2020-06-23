King University’s Floyd signs contract to play professionally in Italy

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University standout men’s basketball player Jordan Floyd has inked a professional contract. Over the weekend, Floyd signed with Orlandina Basket who plays in the Italian second division.



In his four years on campus, Floyd rewrote the Tornado record books, setting King records for points in a game, season and career. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native only need three years to set the school record with 1,900 career points as he was sidelined due to injury one season.

In 2019-20, Floyd set school records for points in a game with 47 and points in a season at 956 en route to a slew of awards. He was named Rob Lenz Division II National Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) while garnering All-America honors from the D2CCA and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Floyd was selected D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the year while earning first team all-region from the D2CCA and NABC. He won his second Conference Carolinas Player of the Year award and was selected Conference Carolinas Comeback Player of the Year and the Herff Jones Conference Carolinas Male Athlete of the Year.

He led all of NCAA Division II in scoring, averaging 31.9 points per game. He was also one of seven NCAA Division II players to shoot better than 50.0 percent from the floor, 40.0 percent from three-point range and 80.0 percent from the free throw line while leading the Tornado to a 23-7 mark and Conference Carolinas regular season title.