BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Youth softball players got to spend some valuable time with college athletes this weekend.

The King University Softball program hosted Play Days at the Tornado Athletic Complex for youth teams from August 27-28. High School aged student-athletes participated in games where they were coached by King Softball players.

Kyleigh Payne, the King University Softball Head Coach, believes it is important for the university’s softball players to be involved.

“For them to be that role model to the girls for this younger generation and the younger girls just asking them questions and such like that. They can’t ask those questions every day or every tournament that they participate in. So being able to have not only host the travel teams here on campus, but having our girls involved is pretty awesome,” said Coach Payne.

During these tournaments, players strengthen their skills on a college level and gain knowledge from players.

“Honestly, as a kid I didn’t get a whole lot of these opportunities, so I would just say getting these kids out here especially coming to King, you know, getting to work with us, getting to absolutely work with Coach Payne, she’s absolutely amazing,” said King Softball player Haylee Dye.

Not only do the youth softball players get a glimpse of what being a college athlete is like, but at this event, they might even get recruited.

“They have to want to come out here and play this game, have passion for this game because it is a long day. But I think that just knowing that they have an opportunity to get a scholarship, be able to just play on a college campus and like I said, having our girls there with them, that is such a great experience for them, and that is something that we always want to provide for the younger players whenever they are on campus,” said Coach Payne.

The next King University Softball Play Days will be on September 24th and October 22nd.