King University senior guard Jordan Lloyd leads the nation in scoring

Bristol, TN — King senior guard Jordan Floyd, is now 4th on the all-time scoring list at King with almost 18-hundred career points.
The 6’2 guard currently leads the nation in scoring with a 31.3 points a game average and he has scored 844 points this season in 27 games.
Despite being from a small school in Bristol, Tennessee Floyd still things his next step is the NBA. “My main goal is too play in the NBA or the G league on a 2 way contract just play in the NBA I feel like there are players in the NBA that I’m better than and that’s not being arrogant or cocky but I just feel like I put in the work to get there and be there and that’s my main goal and if that doesn’t work then over seas,” according to Floyd.
