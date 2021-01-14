King University men, women’s hoops swept by Emmanuel in season openers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The King University men’s and women’s basketball teams got their seasons started Wednesday evening against Emmanuel College, but it didn’t go well for both Tornado teams.
The men’s team most a close game, 84-81, while the women’s team dropped its matchup with the Lions, 88-78. Check out highlights from both games in the video above!
Check out the recap of the men’s game below!
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team was tested out of the gate as they hosted Conference Carolinas preseason favorite Emmanuel College in their season-opener. The Tornado stayed with the Lions, but fell short in the end, 84-81.
THE BASICS
FINAL: Emmanuel 84, King 81
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 0-1, 0-1 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 3-3, 1-0 Conference Carolinas
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Half
- Back-to-back three-point baskets from Damion Ottman and Josh Releford gave King an early 8-4 advantage.
- Brandon Lamberth started a 9-0 run with a pair of free throws.
- J’Son Brooks capped the run with a triple and two free throws, giving King a 21-13 lead six minutes into the contest.
- Emmanuel worked their way back and took a 24-22 lead following a 9-0 spurt of their own before Lamberth made a pair of free throws.
- The Lions tried to pull away down the stretch, taking a 43-39 lead at halftime.
Second Half
- The Tornado came out in the second half and evened the score at 46 in the second half following and MJ Foust steal and jumper in the paint.
- However, the Lions quickly responded with a pair of baskets to extend their lead.
- It appeared as Emmanuel was going to pull away as they opened up an 80-68 advantage with six minutes remaining.
- The Tornado had one more run in them, started by back-to-back baskets Releford and Ottman.
- In all, King went on a 13-1 run, evening the score at 81 following a Michael Mays jump shot in the paint with 1:57 remaining.
- The contest was then decided at the free throw line as the Lions made three free throws down the stretch to take the contest 84-81.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- Lamberth led four Tornado scorers in double figures with 15 points and added seven rebounds.
- Ottman added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
- Mays contributed 13 points and Foust chipped in with 11 points.
Check out the recap of the women’s game below!
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team opened their season against one of the top teams in Conference Carolinas, Emmanuel College, who had already played a pair of games this season. The Tornado kept the game close, but ultimately fell to the Lions 88-78.
THE BASICS
FINAL: Emmanuel 88, King 78
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 0-1, 0-1 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 3-0, 1-0 Conference Carolinas
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Period
- Following a Kiki Samsel triple that evened the score, Emmanuel rolled off seven straight points before an Ali Golden trifecta got the Tornado back on the board.
- Emmanuel then went on a 13-5 run, opening up a 23-11 lead, and held a 25-16 advantage after the first 10 minutes.
Second Period
- Caroline Harville got the Tornado offense going with a layup early in the quarter.
- A Jada Owens layup a couple minutes later gave King their first lead of the game and capped an 8-0 Tornado run.
- The score was even at 35 following a pair of Trinity Lee free throws before the Lions opened up a 40-35 lead.
- Golden then beat the halftime buzzer as she crossed midcourt and drilled the shot, pulling King within 40-38 at the break.
Third Period
- The Tornado used the momentum from that triple to start the third quarter, scoring the first seven points.
- Owens started the run with a jump shot before Ryleigh Fritz gave King a 45-40 advantage with a free throw.
- King grabbed their lead of six points following a Lee triple that put King ahead 52-46.
- The Tornado held that lead until the Lions went on a run, outscoring King 19-5 over the final 5:29 of the third quarter to take a 67-59 lead into the final stanza.
Fourth Period
- King pulled within 71-64 following a Harville layup with nine minutes remaining, but the Tornado couldn’t get a run going the rest of the quarter.
- Emmanuel held on to take the contest 88-78.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- Golden led King with 20 points while Lee followed with 17 points.
- Fritz and Harville followed with eight points each. Fritz grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
- Breanna Locke led Emmanuel with 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.
- Jazmin Allen added 24 points and 13 points.
UP NEXT
- King returns to the court on Saturday when they host Bluefield State College at 2:00 p.m.
- The game will be streamed live at kingtornado.com/watch
- Emmanuel travels to take on Converse College on Friday and Saturday.