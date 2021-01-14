King University men, women’s hoops swept by Emmanuel in season openers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The King University men’s and women’s basketball teams got their seasons started Wednesday evening against Emmanuel College, but it didn’t go well for both Tornado teams.

It’s a new season, and new era for the King University @KingUHoops men’s basketball team as first-year head coach Jason Gillespie (@CoachJMGillespi) takes over. The challenge: replacing Division-II national player of the year Jordan Floyd (@jfboogie_). @WJHL11 @KingAthletics pic.twitter.com/mnr4rVlyRq — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 14, 2021

The men’s team most a close game, 84-81, while the women’s team dropped its matchup with the Lions, 88-78. Check out highlights from both games in the video above!

The King University @king_wbb women’s basketball team took on Emmanuel this evening in the season opener. Check out this buzzer-beater from THE LOGO Ali Golden (@aligolden01) drilled to finish the 1st half! Watch out for highlights tonight on @WJHL11. @KingAthletics pic.twitter.com/MMsC2QoZSB — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 14, 2021

Check out the recap of the men’s game below!

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team was tested out of the gate as they hosted Conference Carolinas preseason favorite Emmanuel College in their season-opener. The Tornado stayed with the Lions, but fell short in the end, 84-81.



THE BASICS

FINAL: Emmanuel 84, King 81

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 0-1, 0-1 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 3-3, 1-0 Conference Carolinas



HOW IT HAPPENED

First Half

Back-to-back three-point baskets from Damion Ottman and Josh Releford gave King an early 8-4 advantage.

and gave King an early 8-4 advantage. Brandon Lamberth started a 9-0 run with a pair of free throws.

started a 9-0 run with a pair of free throws. J’Son Brooks capped the run with a triple and two free throws, giving King a 21-13 lead six minutes into the contest.

capped the run with a triple and two free throws, giving King a 21-13 lead six minutes into the contest. Emmanuel worked their way back and took a 24-22 lead following a 9-0 spurt of their own before Lamberth made a pair of free throws.

The Lions tried to pull away down the stretch, taking a 43-39 lead at halftime.

Second Half

The Tornado came out in the second half and evened the score at 46 in the second half following and MJ Foust steal and jumper in the paint.

steal and jumper in the paint. However, the Lions quickly responded with a pair of baskets to extend their lead.

It appeared as Emmanuel was going to pull away as they opened up an 80-68 advantage with six minutes remaining.

The Tornado had one more run in them, started by back-to-back baskets Releford and Ottman.

In all, King went on a 13-1 run, evening the score at 81 following a Michael Mays jump shot in the paint with 1:57 remaining.

jump shot in the paint with 1:57 remaining. The contest was then decided at the free throw line as the Lions made three free throws down the stretch to take the contest 84-81.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Lamberth led four Tornado scorers in double figures with 15 points and added seven rebounds.

Ottman added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Mays contributed 13 points and Foust chipped in with 11 points.

Check out the recap of the women’s game below!

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team opened their season against one of the top teams in Conference Carolinas, Emmanuel College, who had already played a pair of games this season. The Tornado kept the game close, but ultimately fell to the Lions 88-78.



THE BASICS

FINAL: Emmanuel 88, King 78

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 0-1, 0-1 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 3-0, 1-0 Conference Carolinas



HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Following a Kiki Samsel triple that evened the score, Emmanuel rolled off seven straight points before an Ali Golden trifecta got the Tornado back on the board.

triple that evened the score, Emmanuel rolled off seven straight points before an trifecta got the Tornado back on the board. Emmanuel then went on a 13-5 run, opening up a 23-11 lead, and held a 25-16 advantage after the first 10 minutes.

Second Period

Caroline Harville got the Tornado offense going with a layup early in the quarter.

got the Tornado offense going with a layup early in the quarter. A Jada Owens layup a couple minutes later gave King their first lead of the game and capped an 8-0 Tornado run.

layup a couple minutes later gave King their first lead of the game and capped an 8-0 Tornado run. The score was even at 35 following a pair of Trinity Lee free throws before the Lions opened up a 40-35 lead.

free throws before the Lions opened up a 40-35 lead. Golden then beat the halftime buzzer as she crossed midcourt and drilled the shot, pulling King within 40-38 at the break.

Third Period

The Tornado used the momentum from that triple to start the third quarter, scoring the first seven points.

Owens started the run with a jump shot before Ryleigh Fritz gave King a 45-40 advantage with a free throw.

gave King a 45-40 advantage with a free throw. King grabbed their lead of six points following a Lee triple that put King ahead 52-46.

The Tornado held that lead until the Lions went on a run, outscoring King 19-5 over the final 5:29 of the third quarter to take a 67-59 lead into the final stanza.

Fourth Period

King pulled within 71-64 following a Harville layup with nine minutes remaining, but the Tornado couldn’t get a run going the rest of the quarter.

Emmanuel held on to take the contest 88-78.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Golden led King with 20 points while Lee followed with 17 points.

Fritz and Harville followed with eight points each. Fritz grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

Breanna Locke led Emmanuel with 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Jazmin Allen added 24 points and 13 points.

UP NEXT

King returns to the court on Saturday when they host Bluefield State College at 2:00 p.m.

The game will be streamed live at kingtornado.com/watch

Emmanuel travels to take on Converse College on Friday and Saturday.