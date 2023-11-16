EMORY, Va. – The King University men’s basketball team fought back numerous times on Thursday night at Emory & Henry College. Mikhail Pocknett paced the Tornado in the double overtime affair with 33 points, 31 coming after halftime. However, it wasn’t enough as the Wasps knocked down a late triple and closed out the 98-94 win at the free throw line.
King University drops double OT thriller at Emory & Henry
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
November 24 2023 06:07 am