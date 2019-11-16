King University Announces Retirement of Head Men’s Basketball Coach George Pitts

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2019 — King University has announced the retirement of Head Men’s Basketball Coach George Pitts, effective at the close of the 2019-20 season.

Pitts, whose coaching career spans nearly a half-century, has piloted the Tornado men’s basketball program since 2006. During that time, Pitts’ teams have made three NCAA Southeast Regional appearances and brought home several conference championships. He will retire as the winningest coach in King’s history.

“Coach Pitts has used the game of basketball to influence the lives of hundreds of young men during his coaching career, both at King and prior to King,” said David Hicks, athletics director. “I’m thankful for the ways he has had a positive impact on King University, our basketball program, and our current and past student athletes.”

A three-time conference coach of the year, Pitts has guided King’s men’s basketball program to seven 20-win seasons.

“I want to thank the Lord for giving me the passion and the opportunity to coach many young men at the high school and college level,” said Pitts. “I have never looked at my profession as just a job. Over the years I have been blessed with outstanding players, assistant coaches, fans, and friends on and off the court.”

King will begin a nationwide search for a new head men’s basketball coach at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.