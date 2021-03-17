King softball sweeps doubleheader as Carly Turner makes program history

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The King University softball team faced Bluefield State in a non-conference doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at the King Softball Complex on campus. Domination only begins to describe King’s performance.

The @KingAthletics softball team destroyed Bluefield State this afternoon in a non-conference doubleheader, outscoring them 41-3 over both games! Carly Turner also threw the program's first perfect game. @WJHL11 @KingUSoftball



The Lady Tornado won Game 1 by a score of 18-3 and reached a new level in Game 2, winning 22-0 with a 14-0 lead after just two innings.

Carly Turner made history in the circle, throwing the first perfect game in program history. She threw all five innings in the game shortened by the mercy rule, throwing 10 strikeouts. She also went 2-3 from the plate with four RBI.

Haylee Dye ripped a homerun over the left-centerfield fence for her first homer of the year, adding to the lead in the 3rd inning.

King improves to 10-6 on the year and has a jam-packed weekend coming up, with doubleheaders against Southern Wesleyan on Friday and North Greenville on Saturday.