BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the sweep of Emmanuel College on Saturday afternoon, King softball grabbed at least a piece of the Conference Carolinas regular season championship, while also re-writing the program’s record books.

In Game 1, the Lady Tornado used home runs from Rikkelle Miller and Laure Lawson to blast past the Lions, 5-3. In Game 2, Nikole Counts earned her 17th win of the season, pitching a complete game while allowing just five hits and one earned run.

The doubleheader sweep extended King’s winning streak to eleven games, which is a new program best. The 37 total wins accumulated by the Lady Tornado this season are also a new school record.

This is King’s second regular season conference title, with the only other coming in 2013.

The Lady Tornado will be the top seed in next week’s Conference Carolinas Softball Championship at Tyger River park in Duncan, South Carolina. They will face the winner of the eighth-ninth seed game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.