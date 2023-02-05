BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After taking Saturday’s doubleheader against the visiting Cavaliers, the Tornado doubled down and took both Sunday matchups from King Baseball Field.

The home team jumped out to an early 6-1 advantage, thanks in part to a Preston Steele two-run double in the third.

Cole Harness drew the Highland Cavs back within 6-2 on an RBI infield single. But, King answered back with five runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a commanding 11-2 lead.

The visitors chipped away and made things tight in the final innings, but the Tornado held on for an 11-9 Game 1 victory.

Gavin Birkhimer started strong in Game 2, giving UVA Wise a lead on an RBI single. The visitors grabbed a 2-0 edge later in the inning on an error.

However, King broke the game open in the fifth inning, with Junior Renwick notching an RBI fielder’s choice to take a 3-2 lead.

Jakob Brown hurled 5.0 innings of 3-hit baseball to grab a win on the mound in Game 1, while Grant Carlton allowed just one earned run in a Game 2 win.

Steele led the offensive output for King, registering 3 RBI on four hits over the two games. Gattet Huffman also drove in three runs and drew a pair of walks in the wins.

King (4-0) will not return to game action until they host Emory & Henry on February 14. UVA Wise (0-4) travels to Augusta University for a weekend series.