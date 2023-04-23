BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For just the second time in program history, the Tornado triumphed in the Conference Carolinas tournament championship on Saturday night.

Playing on their home floor, King rallied to defeat No. 1 seed North Greeneville in five sets to secure the win – and an automatic invitation to the NCAA Tournament. The Tornado also defeated the second and sixth seeds in the tournament to complete a perfect weekend.

Sunday’s NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship selection show revealed the seeding and matchups for the seven-team field.

King will face No. 11 Ohio State in a First Round matchup on Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m. The entire championship will be played at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Buckeyes notched their eleventh-straight victory on the season, winning the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association championship over Ball State on Saturday.

OSU and the Tornado have a postseason history, as the two programs met back in the 2018 NCAA Tournament – King’s last national tournament appearance. The Buckeyes won the matchup in straight sets.

The winner of Sunday’s First Round match will face Penn State in the quarterfinals. For a complete bracket, click here.