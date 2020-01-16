King men shoot past NGU

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team shot past North Greenville University on Wednesday night in the Student Center Complex. The Tornado posted their best shooting game of the season and were led by four scorers in double figures in the 100-68 victory.

THE BASICS

FINAL: King 100, North Greenville 68

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 11-5, 6-3 Conference Carolinas; North Greenville 6-8, 4-5 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Half

· Mike Salomon scored the first five points of a 9-0 Tornado run that gave King an 11-2 lead three minutes into the contest.

· However, the Crusaders came back with nine straight points to even the score before Damion Ottman drilled a trifecta.

· The teams then went back-and-forth until the Tornado then started to pull away late in the first half.

· Jordan Floyd capped a 7-0 King spurt with a jump shot that put King ahead 33-24.

· King closed the first half on a 10-1 run as Floyd scored the final four points to give King a 54-37 lead at the break.

· King shot 67.9 percent from the floor in the opening half, including 50.0 percent from three-point range.

Second Half

· King looked to put the game out of reach early in the second half as Salomon connected from long range before a Josh Releford three-point play gave King a 66-41 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

· King went on their longest run of the game, scoring 11 straight points to open up a 79-46 lead with 11 minutes remaining.

· The Tornado earned their largest lead of the game at 38 points in the final minute as King took the contest 100-68.

· King held the top three-point shooting team in Conference Carolinas to a 29-0 three-point field goal percentage.

· On the offensive end, King shot 59.3 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from long range.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

· Salomon led King with 19 points, going 5-for7 from three-point range.

· Floyd added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

· James Brown scored 19 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while handing out four assists.

· Justin Frazier chipped in with 12 points and four assists.

FOR THE FOES

· Jalon Cokley led North Greenville with 12 points and five rebounds.

· DJ Brooks and Christian Kincaid chipped in with nine points each.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

· The 59.3 field goal percentage is the best shooting mark for the Tornado this season.

· Salomon posted a season-high with 19 points.

UP NEXT

· King stays at home to take on Limestone College on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

· North Greenville hosts the University of Mount Olive on Saturday afternoon.