CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) scored 42 points, becoming the sixth Buccaneer all-time to net at least 40, as ETSU men’s basketball cruised to a 96-74 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday night inside McAlister Field House.

King, who scored the Bucs’ first 11 points to start the second half, was 14-of-19 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the arc. The 42 points are tied for the third-most in ETSU single-game history, while marking the 10th time a Buccaneer has scored at least 40 in a game. This season, the 42 points are tied for the sixth-most by a Division I player.