BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Tornado ripped the nets for 12 three-pointers on Wednesday night, as they topped the Warriors, 62-51.

King received a balanced scoring attack on the evening, led by Le’Aije Ellighton’s 14 points. Jaelyn West added ten points, while Ashley Allen notched a near double-double with eight points and eleven rebounds.

Brittany Mack paced Southern Wesleyan with 12 points and five boards.

King will enter the Conference Carolinas tournament as the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 seeded Barton on Sunday at Chowan University. The winner will face Chowan on Monday.