BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-15 shooting and Virginia Tech defeated American University 77-55 on Thursday for the Hokies’ 20th straight nonconference home win at Cassell Coliseum.

The 6-foot-10 Kidd grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. The Hokies (9-3), who won their fourth straight, shot 64%, and led by Kidd inside, outscored the Eagles 48-24 in the paint.

MJ Collins scored 12 points off the bench. The Hokies were without point guard Sean Pedulla, who has been dealing with a foot injury, for the second time in three games. Brandon Rechsteiner filled in and had a career-high 11 assists.

American (5-7) was without leading scorer and rebounder, 6-9 Matt Rogers, for the first time this season because of an ankle injury. Seven-footer Jermaine Ballisager Webb got his first start and scored a career-high 15 points and had six rebounds. The Eagles shot 39% and gave up 15 points off turnovers.

Kidd scored five points in a 9-0 run to put Virginia Tech up 16 midway through the second half, and the lead remained in double figures.

Virginia Tech trailed only at 2-0 and led 37-29 at halftime behind Kidd’s 16 points.

Virginia Tech travels to Wake Forest for an ACC game on Dec. 30. American is at UMBC on Dec. 29.