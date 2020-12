NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores have only one kicker listed on their two-deep chart for this weekend's game at No. 11 Georgia, and it's Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power Five game.

“She’ll be with us on the trip to Georgia, and we’re going to put the best people out there,” interim coach Todd Fitch said Tuesday. "And if she’s our best option, we’ll continue to work with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team.”