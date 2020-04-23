Justus Reed joins Virginia Tech’s talented defensive end corps

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced the commitment of graduate student DE Justus Reed on Wednesday, dding to the depth and talent in the defensive line room led by the duo of coaches Darryl Tapp and Bill Teerlinck, dubbed ‘TNT’. In 30 career collegiate games, he owns 66 total tackles, 19.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Reed (6-3, 270) is a native of Clearwater, Florida. He spent the last three years at Youngstown State where he anchored the defensive line in 2019, registering 42 tackles, including 19.0 tackles for loss. He also had a team-best 13.0 sacks for 74 yards and forced two fumbles on the season.