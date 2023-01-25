GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum’s Connor Jordan hit the go-ahead basket with 25.3 seconds remaining as the Pioneers upset third-ranked Lincoln Memorial 80-78 Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball action.

It is the highest ranked opponent the Pioneers has defeated in program history, surpassing last year’s 81-74 win at then No. 4 Queens University of Charlotte.

Tusculum snaps the Railsplitters’ 19-game winning streak, which began ironically at Pioneer Arena last November with a 97-74 win over Clayton State in the SAC / Peach Belt Challenge.

Jordan led the Pioneers (10-7, 6-4 SAC) with 21 points including 16 markers in the first half. LMU (19-2, 9-1 SAC) was paced by Jordan Guest who scored a season-high 25 points off the bench.